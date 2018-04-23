Chilled Poached Monterey Bay Squid with Sugar Snap Peas

Chef Katy Millard of Coquine in Portland, Oregon uses a richly flavored court bouillon and a fresh, acidic vinaigrette to bring big flavor to this quick dish. She also uses pickled sea beans or ice plants to garnish, but you can substitute pea shoots or sunflower sprouts. Printed with permission from Chef Katy Millard of Coquine in Portland, OR. Slideshow: More Squid Recipes
How to Make It
Make a sachet with cheesecloth and tie the peppercorns, red chili flakes, bay leaves inside. In a large pot over high heat, bring the water, sea salt, wine, onion, fennel, and sachet to a boil. Allow the ingredients to simmer for 45 minutes to cook the vegetables and infuse them with aromatics. Juice the lemons and strain out the seeds. Add the lemon halves and the juice to the court bouillon, and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove the sachet and all of the aromatics. The court bouillon is crucial in ensuring nicely seasoned and flavorful squid, and it should be aggressively seasoned, as the squid will cook quickly.
While the bouillon is cooking, clean the squid and inspect it for featherbones, and remove the beaks and ink sacs. Slice the squid into quarter inch rings and remove the tentacles. Cut the tentacles in half to make them into bite sized pieces.
Blanch the sugar snap peas for about 2 minutes until they are cooked but still firm and shock them in ice water to stop the cooking. Drain the water from the peas, and save about 1 cup of the peas for the salad and cut them into half inch slices. Put the other peas through a vegetable juicer to extract the juice. Chill the juice and whisk all the ingredients from the lemon vinaigrette. You can prepare the peas ahead of time to allow them to become chilled in the fridge.
Cook the squid in the boiling court bouillon for 10 seconds. Remove with a skimmer and spread on a baking sheet and allow them to chill in the fridge. After the squid has chilled, toss the squid, sugar snap peas, and celery and season to taste with the salt and lemon vinaigrette. The dish should be nice and bright. Carefully season the sugar snap juice with yuzu kosho, salt, and lemon juice to taste. Put the squid salad into chilled bowls, and ladle in about 3 ounces of the seasoned juice. Drizzle with a little sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Top the dish with your green of choice of picked agretti, purslane, iceplant, sea beans, pea shoots, or sunflower sprouts!
