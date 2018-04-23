Chilled Poached Monterey Bay Squid with Sugar Snap Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Make a sachet with cheesecloth and tie the peppercorns, red chili flakes, bay leaves inside. In a large pot over high heat, bring the water, sea salt, wine, onion, fennel, and sachet to a boil. Allow the ingredients to simmer for 45 minutes to cook the vegetables and infuse them with aromatics. Juice the lemons and strain out the seeds. Add the lemon halves and the juice to the court bouillon, and cook for another 5 minutes. Remove the sachet and all of the aromatics. The court bouillon is crucial in ensuring nicely seasoned and flavorful squid, and it should be aggressively seasoned, as the squid will cook quickly.

Step 2 While the bouillon is cooking, clean the squid and inspect it for featherbones, and remove the beaks and ink sacs. Slice the squid into quarter inch rings and remove the tentacles. Cut the tentacles in half to make them into bite sized pieces.

Step 3 Blanch the sugar snap peas for about 2 minutes until they are cooked but still firm and shock them in ice water to stop the cooking. Drain the water from the peas, and save about 1 cup of the peas for the salad and cut them into half inch slices. Put the other peas through a vegetable juicer to extract the juice. Chill the juice and whisk all the ingredients from the lemon vinaigrette. You can prepare the peas ahead of time to allow them to become chilled in the fridge.