Chilled Make-Ahead Summer Oatmeal
© Kathrin Koschitzki
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Romano
July 1997

This is one of Michael Romano's favorite dinner recipes. For a sweeter, fruitier taste, use the fruit-flavored yogurt and fruit nectar called for below. You can fold 1/4 cup well-chilled whipped cream into the oatmeal just before serving for a real Swiss-style treat. Slideshow: Breakfast for Dinner

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces plain or fruit-flavored yogurt
  • 2 cups instant or old-fashioned oatmeal, or unsweetened Swiss-style muesli
  • 2 cups peach or apricot nectar, milk, rice milk or soy milk, or a combination
  • 2 large peaches, finely grated
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 3 tablespoons whole almonds, coarsely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of ground cardamom

How to Make It

Step

In a large serving bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix thoroughly, Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight; serve the oatmeal chilled.

