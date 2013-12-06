Chilled Make-Ahead Summer Oatmeal

© Kathrin Koschitzki
This is one of Michael Romano's favorite dinner recipes. For a sweeter, fruitier taste, use the fruit-flavored yogurt and fruit nectar called for below. You can fold 1/4 cup well-chilled whipped cream into the oatmeal just before serving for a real Swiss-style treat. Slideshow: Breakfast for Dinner
In a large serving bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix thoroughly, Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight; serve the oatmeal chilled.
