Chilled Beet and Green Apple Bisque
© Con Poulos
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
August 2015

Shredding the beets and apples for this deep fuchsia soup cuts down on the cooking time and keeps the sweet-tart flavors fresh. Slideshow: More Healthy Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  •  1 1/2 pounds medium beets, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 2 Granny Smith apples—peeled, cored and cut into wedges
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • Salt
  • 1/2 cup sour cream mixed with 1 tablespoon water
  • Shaved or julienned beets and small beet greens, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor fitted with the shredding disk or using a box grater, shred the beets and apples.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the shredded beets and apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and 3 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the beets are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 3    

In a blender, puree the soup with the apple juice until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl; refrig- erate until chilled, 45 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir tablespoons of water into the soup if it gets too thick, then season with salt. Ladle the soup into bowls and swirl in the  sour cream. Garnish with shaved or julienned beets and beet greens and serve.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

