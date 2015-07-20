Chilled Beet and Green Apple Bisque

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor fitted with the shredding disk or using a box grater, shred the beets and apples.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the shredded beets and apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and 3 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the beets are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 3 In a blender, puree the soup with the apple juice until very smooth. Transfer to a bowl; refrig- erate until chilled, 45 minutes.