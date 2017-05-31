Chilled Avocado Soup with Crab 
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rico Torres and Diego Galicia
July 2017

At their San Antonio restaurant, Mixtli, F&W Best New Chefs 2017 Rico Torres and Diego Galicia serve this zesty, creamy cold soup as a refreshing beginning course to their Michoacán tasting menu. That region is the largest and most important avocado producer in Mexico, so this dish is a fitting start to the meal. The chilled soup, which is topped with fiery, crisp serranos and sweet crab, is a nice alternative to a classic tomato gazpacho. Slideshow: More Avocado Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large Hass avocados—halved, pitted and  peeled 
  • 2 cups cold vegetable stock, preferably homemade 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • 4 medium serrano chiles, thinly sliced crosswise with seeds 
  • 1/2 pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over 
  • Mexican crema and micro cilantro, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the avocados, stock, 1 cup  of water and 1/4 cup of the lime juice and puree until very smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the heavy cream. Strain through a fine sieve into a large bowl, then season with salt. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat ¼ inch of canola oil until shimmering. Add the serranos and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until lightly browned and crisp, 1 to  2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.  

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, gently toss the crab with the remaining  1 tablespoon of lime juice. Ladle the chilled soup into bowls and top with the crab and crispy serranos. Garnish with crema and cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The avocado soup can be refrigerated overnight. 

