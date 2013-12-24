Chili-Garlic Grilled Eggplant
The extra kick of chili heat and garlic flavor makes these grilled eggplants the perfect side dish. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Japanese eggplant
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus extra for brushing
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise, then cut into 3-inch long pieces.

Step 2    

In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce and sugar. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.

Step 3    

Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each.

Step 4    

After grilling, brush the eggplants with additional marinade or chili garlic sauce.

