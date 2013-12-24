Chili-Garlic Grilled Eggplant

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
The extra kick of chili heat and garlic flavor makes these grilled eggplants the perfect side dish. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise, then cut into 3-inch long pieces.
Step 2
In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce and sugar. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.
Step 3
Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each.
Step 4
After grilling, brush the eggplants with additional marinade or chili garlic sauce.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5