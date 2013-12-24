Chili-Garlic Grilled Eggplant

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise, then cut into 3-inch long pieces.

Step 2 In a large bowl mix together the vegetable oil, garlic, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce and sugar. Toss the eggplant in the marinade.

Step 3 Heat the grill, and when hot, brush the grill with oil. Place the eggplant directly on the grill, grilling both sides for 3-5 minutes each.