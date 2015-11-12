Chile-Toasted  Marcona Almonds 

© John Kernick
These cocktail almonds from New Orleans chef Martha Wiggins get plenty of heat from crushed red pepper. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the garlic is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the almonds and cook, stirring occasionally, until coated and hot, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool completely; stir in the chives.
Make Ahead
The almonds can be stored at room temperature overnight; stir in the chives before serving.
