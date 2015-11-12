Chile-Toasted  Marcona Almonds 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Martha Wiggins
December 2015

These cocktail almonds from New Orleans chef Martha Wiggins get plenty of heat from crushed red pepper.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3 cups roasted marcona almonds
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced chives

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the garlic is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the almonds and cook, stirring occasionally, until coated and hot, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool completely; stir in the chives.

Make Ahead

The almonds can be stored at room temperature overnight; stir in the chives before serving.

