Chile-Sumac-Pomegranate Nuts 

Cookbook author Nik Sharma’s book Season weaves inspiration from his upbringing in Bombay with stories and experience from his adult life in the U.S. The result is a culinary memoir filled with craveable recipes like this one. Sharma notes that any mix of nuts will work for this recipe—just be sure to let them cool completely before serving or storing to ensure a crisp, not sticky, texture.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.
Stir together melted butter, pomegranate molasses, jaggery, sumac, cayenne, salt, and, if desired, anardana in a medium bowl until a smooth paste forms. Fold in cashews, pistachios, and walnuts, and stir until evenly coated. Spread in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.
Bake in preheated oven until nuts are a light golden brown, 20 to 22 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Store nuts in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.