Chile Oil–Marinated Goat Cheese

At the charming Les Arcades in Biot, France, servers set out a bowl of this chile-marinated goat cheese so guests can help themselves. If you like, you can add a few sprigs of herbs, such as thyme, to the oil along with the chiles. Slideshow: More Goat Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Scatter 3 of the chiles in the bottom of a small bowl at least 3 inches deep. Arrange the cheese in a single layer over the chiles; top with 3 more chiles. Pour in enough olive oil to submerge the cheese. Crumble the remaining 3 chiles into the oil. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving. (Once the cheese is done, strain the chile oil and use in other dishes.)
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Nothing special on this dish!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29