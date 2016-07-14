Chile Oil–Marinated Goat Cheese
© Martin Morrell
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Les Arcades
August 2016

At the charming Les Arcades in Biot, France, servers set out a bowl of this chile-marinated goat cheese so guests can help themselves. If you like, you can add a few sprigs of herbs, such as thyme, to the oil along with the chiles. Slideshow: More Goat Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 9 dried chiles de árbol
  • One semifirm 11-ounce log of goat cheese, cut into 6 pieces
  • 3 to 4 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • Toasted sliced baguette or sourdough bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Scatter 3 of the chiles in the bottom of a small bowl at least 3 inches deep. Arrange the cheese in a single layer over  the chiles; top with 3 more chiles. Pour in enough olive oil to submerge the cheese.  Crumble the remaining 3 chiles into the oil. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving. (Once the cheese is done, strain the chile oil and use in other dishes.)

Make Ahead

The cheese can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

