Greg Dupree
Drizzle leftover chile oil over salad or pasta for an extra kick of flavor. Whole dried cayenne peppers are available online and at Latin supermarkets.
How to Make It
Step
Place chiles in a small saucepan, and cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add oil, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until chiles are dark red and stop popping, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Store chile oil in an airtight glass container in refrigerator up to 5 days.