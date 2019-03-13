Chile Oil 
Greg Dupree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Zakary Pelaccio
April 2019

Drizzle leftover chile oil over salad or pasta for an extra kick of flavor. Whole dried cayenne peppers are available online and at Latin supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • 6 dried cayenne chiles
  • 1 cup olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Place chiles in a small saucepan, and cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add oil, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until chiles are dark red and stop popping, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Store chile oil in an airtight glass container in refrigerator up to 5 days.

