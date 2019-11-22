Chile-Mint Parsnips

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together lemon juice and cornstarch in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2 Melt 1/4 cup butter in a deep 12- to 14-inch skillet over medium. Cook, stirring often, until milk solids turn nut-brown, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 3 Working quickly, add lemon peel strips, cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, and mint sprigs to butter. (Mint will cause mixture to splatter.) Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add parsnips, 1 1/2 cups water, honey, and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 4 Bring parsnip mixture to a boil over high. Boil, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Cover and reduce heat to medium; simmer, undisturbed, until parsnips are crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Uncover; stir in lemon juice mixture, remaining 3 tablespoons butter, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is creamy and parsnips are glazed, about 1 minute.

