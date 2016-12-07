Chile-Kale Salad with Fennel 

Rethink your classic kale salad with this Indian-inspired version from Graffiti Earth chef Jehangir Mehta. In place of croutons, Mehta uses store-bought crispy chickpeas for that perfect crunch. Slideshow: More Kale Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the mirin, lemon juice and minced chile. While whisking constantly, drizzle in 2 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until incorporated. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season the dressing with salt and pepper.
In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add half of the fennel and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, turning once, until the fennel is lightly browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the halved chiles, crushed garlic and the remaining fennel to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the fennel is lightly browned on both sides, 5 minutes. Return all of the fennel to the skillet and roast in the oven until tender, 15 minutes; discard the garlic and chiles.
In a large serving bowl, toss the kale, red onion and cilantro sprigs with the dressing; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold in the fennel and crispy chickpeas; serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
To make your own crispy chickpeas, heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet. Add one 15-ounce can of rinsed, drained and dried chickpeas and fry over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chickpeas to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Season with salt and pepper.
