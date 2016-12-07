Chile-Kale Salad with Fennel 

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the mirin, lemon juice and minced chile. While whisking constantly, drizzle in 2 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until incorporated. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season the dressing with salt and pepper.

In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add half of the fennel and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, turning once, until the fennel is lightly browned on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the halved chiles, crushed garlic and the remaining fennel to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the fennel is lightly browned on both sides, 5 minutes. Return all of the fennel to the skillet and roast in the oven until tender, 15 minutes; discard the garlic and chiles.