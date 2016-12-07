Chile-Kale Salad with Fennel 
Rethink your classic kale salad with this Indian-inspired version from Graffiti Earth chef Jehangir Mehta. In place of croutons, Mehta uses store-bought crispy chickpeas for that perfect crunch. Slideshow: More Kale Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon mirin 
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 3 Thai bird chiles—1 stemmed, seeded and minced, 2 halved and seeded 
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 cup small cilantro sprigs plus 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 large fennel bulbs, halved  lengthwise and cut through the  core into 1/4-inch wedges 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 8 ounces curly kale, stemmed  and chopped   
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion 
  • 2/3 cup store-bought crispy chickpeas 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the mirin, lemon juice and minced chile. While whisking constantly, drizzle in 2 1/2 tablespoons of  the olive oil until incorporated. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season the dressing with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until shimmering. Add half of the fennel and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, turning once, until the fennel is lightly browned  on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon  of olive oil, the halved chiles, crushed garlic and the remaining fennel to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the fennel is lightly browned on both sides, 5 minutes. Return all of the fennel to the skillet and roast in the oven until tender, 15 minutes; discard the garlic and chiles. 

Step 3    

In a large serving bowl, toss the  kale, red onion and cilantro sprigs with the dressing; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold in the fennel and crispy chickpeas; serve.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

To make your own crispy chickpeas, heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet. Add one 15-ounce can of rinsed, drained and dried chickpeas and fry over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chickpeas to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Season with salt and pepper.

