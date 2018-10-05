Chile-Infused Mashed Potatoes 

How to Make It

Step 1 Place chiles in a medium saucepan over medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Stir in half-and-half, and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to very low, and let mixture stand, undisturbed, 30 minutes. Pour chile-infused half-and-half through a wire-mesh strainer over a bowl; discard solids.

Step 2 Place potatoes in a large saucepan, and add cold water to cover by 1 inch; bring to a boil over high. Add 1 tablespoon salt; reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, about 25 minutes. Transfer potatoes to a colander to drain, shaking off any excess water.