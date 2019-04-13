Chile-Glazed Shrimp with  Herbs and Rice Noodles 

Slowly grilling head-on shrimp while basting with a garlic- and chile-infused nuoc cham yields tender, juicy shrimp in this recipe from Hong Tran, of the restaurant Hai San Ba Cuong in Da Nang, Vietnam. Served as a main course on a salad of rice noodles and herbs, they are also fun as an appetizer served with Salt-and-Pepper Limes for squeezing. Vietnam has excellent shrimp in a dozen sizes, and this recipe accentuates their sweetness and tender texture. For the best approximation of Vietnamese shrimp, look for Gulf shrimp, which are large and tender.