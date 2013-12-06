Chile-Garlic Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1/2 cup
Sebastien Rubis
February 2011

This condiment, known as jaew bong, is one of many jaews that are fundamental to Lao cuisine. It's a key ingredient in a Lao-style chicken baguette sandwich, and it's also used as a seasoning on sticky rice.    More Condiment Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • 3 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup Korean coarse red pepper powder
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, heat 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the shallot rings and cook over moderate heat, stirring a few times, until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shallot rings to a bowl. Add the garlic to the hot oil and cook over moderately low heat, stirring a few times, until golden, about 1 minute. With a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to the bowl. Add the ginger to the skillet and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the red pepper powder and sugar and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Scrape the sauce into the bowl. Stir in the fish sauce and the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil.

