Chile-Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu

These delicious Asian-inspired chicken thighs couldn't be easier, thanks to store-bought chile-garlic sauce. Plus: More Tasty Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, with skin
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chile-garlic sauce
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet pan with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3    

In a large bowl combine the olive oil, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar and garlic. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Step 4    

Lay the chicken on the lined baking pan skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.

