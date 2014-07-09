Chile-Garlic Baked Chicken Thighs

Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl combine the olive oil, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar and garlic. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Step 4

Lay the chicken on the lined baking pan skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.