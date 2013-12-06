Chile-Cheese Flatbread Burritos

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the poblanos over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred; transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel, core, seed and thinly slice the chiles.

Step 2 Wrap each flatbread in moistened paper towels and plastic wrap and microwave until softened, 30 seconds. Mix the poblanos with the chicken, scallions and cheese; spoon in a strip down the center of each flatbread, fold up the sides and secure with toothpicks.