Chile-Cheese Flatbread Burritos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Grace Parisi
April 2010

 Entertaining Tips from F&W Editors    More Mexican Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3 large poblano chiles
  • 4 naan or 6 pocketless pita
  • 2 cups shredded roasted chicken (12 ounces)
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (6 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup canola oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Roast the poblanos over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred; transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel, core, seed and thinly slice the chiles.

Step 2    

Wrap each flatbread in moistened paper towels and plastic wrap and microwave until softened, 30 seconds. Mix the poblanos with the chicken, scallions and cheese; spoon in a strip down the center of each flatbread, fold up the sides and secure with toothpicks.

Step 3    

In a nonstick skillet, heat the oil, cook the burritos over moderate heat, turning, for 6 minutes. Remove the toothpicks and serve.

Suggested Pairing

California Zinfandel.

