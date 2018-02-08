Chicory Leaves With Salmorejo Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vinaigrette: Puree passata, vinegar, piquillos, anchovies, garlic, and sugar in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds. With blender running, slowly drizzle oil into blender to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Make the croutons: Heat oil in a medium-size heavy skillet over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Discard garlic. Add bread cubes; cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Transfer croutons to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt; set aside.