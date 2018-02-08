Chicory Leaves With Salmorejo Vinaigrette
Hirsheimer and Hamilton
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer
March 2018

A trio of chicories—crimson-edged radicchio, slender Belgian endive, and leafy escarole—composes this late-winter salad from Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer. The vinaigrette is based on salmorejo, a sherry vinegar–laced tomato soup from southern Spain. We garnish the salad just like the soup, with thin slices of serrano ham and hard-boiled eggs. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE:

  • 1/2 cup tomato passata or canned crushed tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 4 jarred piquillo peppers, drained
  • 4 oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

CROUTONS:

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 (3/4-inch-thick) country bread slices, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups)
  • Kosher salt

SALAD:

  • 1 medium head radicchio, leaves torn into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium head Belgian endive, trimmed, leaves separated
  • 3 cups small escarole leaves (from 1 head), torn into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 thin slices serrano ham or prosciutto, torn into wide pieces
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the vinaigrette: Puree passata, vinegar, piquillos, anchovies, garlic, and sugar in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds. With blender running, slowly drizzle oil into blender to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Make the croutons: Heat oil in a medium-size heavy skillet over medium. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Discard garlic. Add bread cubes; cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Transfer croutons to a paper towel–lined plate and season with salt; set aside.

Step 3    

Make the salad: Toss radicchio, endive, escarole, and 2 tablespoons oil in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spread 3/4 cup vinaigrette on a platter. Pile salad leaves on top; spoon vinaigrette over salad, if desired. Arrange ham around salad; top with croutons. Drizzle with remaining 1 teaspoon oil. Garnish with hard-boiled eggs, if desired.

