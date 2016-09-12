Chicory-and-Beet Salad with Pine Nut Vinaigrette 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4-6
Naomi Pomeroy
October 2016

Portland, Oregon, chef Naomi Pomeroy of Beast always soaks bitter greens like radicchio and escarole in ice water before serving them in salads; the soaking eliminates some of the bitterness and makes them extra crisp. For the best pine nut flavor in the vinaigrette, use the elongated, Italian variety. Slideshow: Beet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small head of escarole, white and light green leaves only, torn
  • 1/2 head of radicchio, cored and torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1 Belgian endive—halved lengthwise, cored and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 2 small garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 4 baby golden or Chioggia beets, scrubbed and very thinly sliced 
  • 1 medium fennel bulb—halved lengthwise, cored and very thinly sliced, fennel fronds chopped 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set up a large ice water bath. Add the escarole, radicchio
and endive to the ice bath and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderate heat until golden and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Let cool; transfer to a food processor. Add the oil, vinegar, garlic and honey, season with salt and pepper and puree until smooth.

Step 3    

Drain the greens and spin or pat dry. Transfer to a large chilled bowl, add the beets and sliced fennel and toss well. Drizzle half of the dressing around the side of the bowl, season with salt and pepper and toss. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and toss again. Top with the fennel fronds and serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp Pinot Bianco: 2015 Elena Walch Alto Adige

