Chickpeas with Eggs and Mustard Greens

Chickpeas, mustard greens and chiles get topped with poached eggs in this simple 30-minute dish from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Pour 1 tablespoon of water into 6 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each of the 6 water-filled cups and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to a plate.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic and chile and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and stock and bring to a boil. Add the mustard greens and cook until just wilted, 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle into 6 bowls and top with the eggs.
