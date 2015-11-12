Chickpeas with Eggs and Mustard Greens

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Pour 1 tablespoon of water into 6 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each of the 6 water-filled cups and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to a plate.