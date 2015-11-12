Chickpeas with Eggs and Mustard Greens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
December 2015

Chickpeas, mustard greens and chiles get topped with poached eggs in this simple 30-minute dish from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 Fresno chile, seeded and thinly sliced
  • Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 4 ounces mustard greens, stemmed, leaves torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Pour 1 tablespoon of water into 6 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each of the  6 water-filled cups and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and  the yolks are still runny. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to a plate.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic and chile and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and stock and bring to a boil. Add the mustard greens and cook until just wilted, 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle into 6 bowls and top with the eggs.

