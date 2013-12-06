Chickpeas and Swiss Chard in Parmesan and Sun-Dried-Tomato Broth

In a medium soup pot, bring the broth to a simmer with the cheese rind and the chickpeas. Cook over low heat until the broth is flavorful, about 10 minutes; discard the rind. Add the Swiss chard and simmer until wilted, about 4 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of the sun-dried-tomato pesto. Season the soup with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the grated cheese. Garnish each bowl with a dollop of the remaining pesto and serve.