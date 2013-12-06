Chickpeas and Swiss Chard in Parmesan and Sun-Dried-Tomato Broth
© Yunhee Kim
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
April 2009

Top-quality jarred pesto is the key to this soup, contributing a lovely, herby nuttiness. Simmering the soup with a Parmigiano-Reggiano rind adds even more flavor complexity.    More Fast Soups  

Ingredients

  • 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus one 2-inch Parmigiano-Reggiano rind
  • Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard (3/4 pound), stems discarded and leaves cut into 1-inch ribbons
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 1/2 tablespoons store-bought sun-dried-tomato pesto
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium soup pot, bring the broth to a simmer with the cheese rind and the chickpeas. Cook over low heat until the broth is flavorful, about 10 minutes; discard the rind. Add the Swiss chard and simmer until wilted, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Remove from the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of the sun-dried-tomato pesto. Season the soup with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the grated cheese. Garnish each bowl with a dollop of the remaining pesto and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Spicy, medium-bodied Tuscan red.

