Chickpeas and Kale in  Spicy Pomodoro Sauce 

Chef Missy Robbins of Brooklyn’s Lilia restaurant swaps chickpeas for pasta in her riff on spicy pomodoro. She finishes the dish with a shower of fresh herbs and salty pecorino cheese. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over low heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until very fragrant but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, fennel seeds, crushed red pepper and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and the sauce is thickened, about 25 minutes.
Stir the kale into the sauce and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Season with salt. Spoon into bowls and garnish with torn basil and marjoram leaves. Top with finely grated pecorino and serve hot.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 5
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Mr Ganush
Review Body: Really interesting
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-01-30
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Very healthy, not very filling, I would double this to have more leftovers or serve it with some type of protein. The spicy pomodoro sauce is really good tho. I added some lemon juice for acidity and that really brought the dish together. Didn't have marjoram leave available, but i don't think they were terribly missed, the basil was plenty.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-02-08
Author Name: Diana Cole
Review Body: We enjoyed this recipe! It is versatile and delicious. Consider starting with less crushed red pepper if anyone is sensitive to it. Also, we served some pasta on the side, adding individually to our tastes. Good addition.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-13
Author Name: jm83422p
Review Body: I thought this was great! I want to try in the fall with fresh tomatoes.... I did add fresh fennel just before serving and smoked paprika to spice mixture. I served over spaghetti squash and finished it with roasted shrimp (tossed in smoked paprika, garlic, olive oil, and a little lemon juice).
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-03-31
Author Name: bhunte02
Review Body: I loved this even though I don't always love fennel. I cut the fennel by 1/2 a tsp, served over quinoa, and topped with ricotta salata--super yum!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-27
Author Name: Peggy Guerin
Review Body: Really tasty! I made the following modifications: added one additional can of crushed tomatoes. Sauteed some extra garlic with a tsp. of chili power along with the fennel before adding a small diced onion. Seasoned with 1 tsp. of smoked salt and finished it with 2 Tbs of lemon juice. Served it over cooked rice. A great veggie stew.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-04
Author Name: rahappygirl123
Review Body: Sorry, I didn't really care for this one. Tasted too healthy for me.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-11-27