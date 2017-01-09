Chickpeas and Kale in  Spicy Pomodoro Sauce 

Author Name: Mr Ganush Review Body: Really interesting Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-01-30

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan Review Body: Very healthy, not very filling, I would double this to have more leftovers or serve it with some type of protein. The spicy pomodoro sauce is really good tho. I added some lemon juice for acidity and that really brought the dish together. Didn't have marjoram leave available, but i don't think they were terribly missed, the basil was plenty. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-02-08

Author Name: Diana Cole Review Body: We enjoyed this recipe! It is versatile and delicious. Consider starting with less crushed red pepper if anyone is sensitive to it. Also, we served some pasta on the side, adding individually to our tastes. Good addition. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-13

Author Name: jm83422p Review Body: I thought this was great! I want to try in the fall with fresh tomatoes.... I did add fresh fennel just before serving and smoked paprika to spice mixture. I served over spaghetti squash and finished it with roasted shrimp (tossed in smoked paprika, garlic, olive oil, and a little lemon juice). Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-03-31

Author Name: bhunte02 Review Body: I loved this even though I don't always love fennel. I cut the fennel by 1/2 a tsp, served over quinoa, and topped with ricotta salata--super yum! Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-07-27

Author Name: Peggy Guerin Review Body: Really tasty! I made the following modifications: added one additional can of crushed tomatoes. Sauteed some extra garlic with a tsp. of chili power along with the fennel before adding a small diced onion. Seasoned with 1 tsp. of smoked salt and finished it with 2 Tbs of lemon juice. Served it over cooked rice. A great veggie stew. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-04