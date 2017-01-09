Chickpeas and Kale in  Spicy Pomodoro Sauce 
Constantine Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Missy Robbins
February 2017

Chef Missy Robbins of Brooklyn’s Lilia restaurant swaps chickpeas for pasta in her riff on spicy pomodoro. She finishes the dish with a shower of fresh herbs and salty pecorino cheese. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • One 28-ounce can whole peeled Italian tomatoes, crushed by hand 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fennel seeds 
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt 
  • One 8-ounce bunch of Tuscan kale, stemmed and chopped 
  • Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained 
  • Torn basil and marjoram leaves,  for garnish 
  • Finely grated Pecorino Romano,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over low heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until very fragrant  but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, fennel seeds, crushed red pepper and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and  the sauce is thickened, about 25 minutes.  

Step 2    

Stir the kale into the sauce and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Season with salt. Spoon into bowls and garnish with torn basil  and marjoram leaves. Top with finely grated pecorino and serve hot.

