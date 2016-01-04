Chickpea-Vegetable Stew
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Cathal Armstrong
November 2014

“Talk about Meatless Monday!” says Cathal Armstrong, chef at Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, Virginia. “This is a great vegetable dish that I cooked for the CEO of Whole Foods.” He gives the stew heft with fingerling potatoes and chickpeas, creaminess with coconut milk and subtle heat with harissa. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup pearl onions—blanched, peeled (or thawed frozen) and halved
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon harissa (North African chile paste)
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced cilantro
  • Toasted flatbread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onions and bell pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes, garlic, ginger and harissa and cook, stirring, until the harissa darkens, about 2 minutes. Add the stock and chickpeas and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 14 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the stew with the cilantro and serve with toasted bread.

