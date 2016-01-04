Chickpea-Vegetable Stew

“Talk about Meatless Monday!” says Cathal Armstrong, chef at Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, Virginia. “This is a great vegetable dish that I cooked for the CEO of Whole Foods.” He gives the stew heft with fingerling potatoes and chickpeas, creaminess with coconut milk and subtle heat with harissa. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onions and bell pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the potatoes, garlic, ginger and harissa and cook, stirring, until the harissa darkens, about 2 minutes. Add the stock and chickpeas and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 14 minutes.
Add the coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the stew with the cilantro and serve with toasted bread.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: AmyKa
Review Body: This was so good! I used sriracha in place of the harissa and vegetable broth in place of chicken. Turned out great will make this again!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-27