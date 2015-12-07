Chickpea Salad Sandwiches
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
January 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his healthy vegetarian sandwiches with plenty of chickpeas, onion, lemon juice and dill. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons minced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 slices of multigrain bread, toasted
  • Sliced avocado and radish or alfalfa sprouts, for topping

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, gently mash the chickpeas with a fork. Stir in the mayonnaise, onion, lemon juice and dill. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the chickpea salad onto 4 toasts and top with sliced avocado and sprouts. Serve.

