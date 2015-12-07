Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

© Eva Kolenko
F&W’s Justin Chapple makes his healthy vegetarian sandwiches with plenty of chickpeas, onion, lemon juice and dill. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, gently mash the chickpeas with a fork. Stir in the mayonnaise, onion, lemon juice and dill. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the chickpea salad onto 4 toasts and top with sliced avocado and sprouts. Serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: trace63
Review Body: Easy and tasty. Added sunflower microgreens on top.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-02