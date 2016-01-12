Chickpea Salad with Celery, Golden Raisins and Lemon
© Chris Court
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ethan Stowell

This lemony chickpea salad is one of the most popular first-course antipasti at Stowell’s Tavolàta. The golden raisins plumped in white wine are sweet and tender. More Bean Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried chickpeas (about 5 ounces), soaked overnight and drained (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced celery, plus 1 cup celery leaves
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the chickpeas with 4 inches of water. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas are tender, about 2 hours; drain the chickpeas. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the raisins and wine and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Transfer the raisins and wine to a small bowl and refrigerate until chilled, then drain the raisins. 

Step 3    

Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the sliced celery for 30 seconds, then transfer to the ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry. 

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Add the raisins, celery, celery leaves, parsley and chickpeas. Toss to coat and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a platter and serve. 

Notes

For a shortcut, you can use two 14-ounce cans of chickpeas, rinsed and drained, instead of dried chickpeas; add them in Step 4.

Serve With

Crusty bread.

