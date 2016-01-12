Chickpea Salad with Celery, Golden Raisins and Lemon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the chickpeas with 4 inches of water. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas are tender, about 2 hours; drain the chickpeas.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the raisins and wine and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Transfer the raisins and wine to a small bowl and refrigerate until chilled, then drain the raisins.

Step 3 Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the sliced celery for 30 seconds, then transfer to the ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry.