Chickpea Salad with Celery, Golden Raisins and Lemon

This lemony chickpea salad is one of the most popular first-course antipasti at Stowell’s Tavolàta. The golden raisins plumped in white wine are sweet and tender.
More Bean Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the chickpeas with 4 inches of water. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas are tender, about 2 hours; drain the chickpeas.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the raisins and wine and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Transfer the raisins and wine to a small bowl and refrigerate until chilled, then drain the raisins.
Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the sliced celery for 30 seconds, then transfer to the ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry.
In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Add the raisins, celery, celery leaves, parsley and chickpeas. Toss to coat and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a platter and serve.
Notes
For a shortcut, you can use two 14-ounce cans of chickpeas, rinsed and drained, instead of dried chickpeas; add them in Step 4.
Serve With
Crusty bread.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5