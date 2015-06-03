Chickpea Flatbread with Roasted Fennel and Manchego

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°.

Step 2 In a medium mixing bowl, toss the fennel with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Arrange in an even layer in a large cast-iron skillet. Roast in the oven until browned and caramelized, 35 minutes. Set aside and wipe the pan clean.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl, whisk the chickpea flour and 1 teaspoon salt together until incorporated. Slowly whisk in 1 cup of lukewarm water. Stir until the liquid is absorbed and the batter is smooth. Allow to sit, covered, until the fennel is done. When ready to bake, stir in 2 tablespoons of olive oil.