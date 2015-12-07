Chickpea and Swiss Chard Chili
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
January 2016

This smoky, rich chili from F&W’s Justin Chapple is a simple one-pot dish. Slideshow: More Chili Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 slices of bacon, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • Two 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed 
  • 1 pound Swiss chard, leaves and stems chopped
  • 3 chipotles in adobo, minced
  • Shredded Monterey Jack cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered, about 7 minutes. Add the onion, carrot, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, chickpeas, Swiss chard and chipotles and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the chili is thickened and the Swiss chard is wilted and just tender, about 8 minutes. Serve in bowls topped with shredded cheese.

Make Ahead

The chili can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

