Chickpea and Swiss Chard Chili

This smoky, rich chili from F&W’s Justin Chapple is a simple one-pot dish. Slideshow: More Chili Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered, about 7 minutes. Add the onion, carrot, garlic and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stock, chickpeas, Swiss chard and chipotles and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the chili is thickened and the Swiss chard is wilted and just tender, about 8 minutes. Serve in bowls topped with shredded cheese.
Make Ahead
The chili can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.
