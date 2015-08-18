Chicken Yakitori with Purple Cabbage and Jasmine Rice
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
July 2014

This sweet-and-sticky Japanese-style grilled chicken gets a little kick from chile flakes. Crispy purple cabbage and aromatic jasmine rice complete the simple but succulent meal. Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup sake
  • 1/4 cup mirin
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon chile flakes
  • 12 ounces chicken tenders, thighs or breasts, cut into 2 inch pieces
  • 1 cup jasmine rice
  • 2 cups shredded purple cabbage

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sake, mirin, soy sauce, brown sugar and chile flakes. Add the chicken and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat a grill to medium high. Soak 4 wooden skewers in water.

Step 3    

In a small pot, combine the rice with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and leave covered until ready to serve.

Step 4    

Remove the chicken from the marinade and thread onto the skewers, reserving the marinade.

Step 5    

In a small pot, bring the reserved marinade to a boil over high heat. Boil for 6 to 7 minutes, until it starts to thicken.

Step 6    

Meanwhile, grill the chicken for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until it is no longer pink.

Step 7    

Serve the chicken with the shredded purple cabbage, jasmine rice and sauce on the side.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up