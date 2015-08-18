Chicken Yakitori with Purple Cabbage and Jasmine Rice

This sweet-and-sticky Japanese-style grilled chicken gets a little kick from chile flakes. Crispy purple cabbage and aromatic jasmine rice complete the simple but succulent meal. Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk together the sake, mirin, soy sauce, brown sugar and chile flakes. Add the chicken and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat a grill to medium high. Soak 4 wooden skewers in water.
In a small pot, combine the rice with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and leave covered until ready to serve.
Remove the chicken from the marinade and thread onto the skewers, reserving the marinade.
In a small pot, bring the reserved marinade to a boil over high heat. Boil for 6 to 7 minutes, until it starts to thicken.
Meanwhile, grill the chicken for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until it is no longer pink.
Serve the chicken with the shredded purple cabbage, jasmine rice and sauce on the side.
