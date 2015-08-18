Chicken Yakitori with Purple Cabbage and Jasmine Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk together the sake, mirin, soy sauce, brown sugar and chile flakes. Add the chicken and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat a grill to medium high. Soak 4 wooden skewers in water.

Step 3 In a small pot, combine the rice with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately reduce the heat to low and cook, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and leave covered until ready to serve.

Step 4 Remove the chicken from the marinade and thread onto the skewers, reserving the marinade.

Step 5 In a small pot, bring the reserved marinade to a boil over high heat. Boil for 6 to 7 minutes, until it starts to thicken.

Step 6 Meanwhile, grill the chicken for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until it is no longer pink.