Chicken Waffle Sliders
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8
Kay Chun

We used chicken thighs for extra-juicy sandwiches, but chicken breasts would also work perfectly. The chilled sparkling water helps keep the batter light and crispy. Slideshow: More Slider Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 3/4 cup chilled sparkling water
  • 8 ounces skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 16 mini waffles, toasted
  • Mayonnaise, lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced onion and pickles, for the sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of canola oil to 375°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the mustard powder, garlic, paprika and sparkling water.

Step 3    

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Dip the chicken in the batter and let the excess drip off. Fry, turning, until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to the prepared rack to drain briefly.

Step 4    

Arrange eight of the waffles on a plate. Spread some mayo on the waffles and layer the lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and fried chicken on top. Close the sandwiches and serve.

