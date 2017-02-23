Chicken Waffle Sliders

We used chicken thighs for extra-juicy sandwiches, but chicken breasts would also work perfectly. The chilled sparkling water helps keep the batter light and crispy. Slideshow: More Slider Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of canola oil to 375°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the mustard powder, garlic, paprika and sparkling water.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Dip the chicken in the batter and let the excess drip off. Fry, turning, until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to the prepared rack to drain briefly.
Arrange eight of the waffles on a plate. Spread some mayo on the waffles and layer the lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and fried chicken on top. Close the sandwiches and serve.
Author Name: Katie Clark
Review Body: This looks so good. How do i make tiny waffles?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-23
Author Name: Davina Stanton
Review Body: I have to try this. Good idea for appetizers for any game day!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-23
Author Name: Nancy Carlson
Review Body: Eggo mini waffles in freezer section.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-03-04
Author Name: Jim Yeomans
Review Body: Looks like it's worth a try.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-03-23