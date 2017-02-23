Chicken Waffle Sliders

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of canola oil to 375°. Set a rack over a baking sheet.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the mustard powder, garlic, paprika and sparkling water.

Step 3 Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Dip the chicken in the batter and let the excess drip off. Fry, turning, until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to the prepared rack to drain briefly.