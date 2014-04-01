Chicken Tortilla Soup

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
If you don't have time to fry your own tortilla strips, store-bought tortilla chips will work in a pinch. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in canned tomatoes (including the juice), chicken stock, ground cumin, smoked paprika, ground oregano and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 3
Season with salt and pepper to taste and top with tortilla strips and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.
