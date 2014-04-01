Chicken Tortilla Soup
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2011

If you don't have time to fry your own tortilla strips, store-bought tortilla chips will work in a pinch. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • One 14 1/2-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground oregano
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, cubed or shredded
  • Kosher or sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Fried tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips, for serving
  • Chopped fresh cilantro, for serving
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir in canned tomatoes (including the juice), chicken stock, ground cumin, smoked paprika, ground oregano and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Season with salt and pepper to taste and top with tortilla strips and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

