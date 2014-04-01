Chicken Tortilla Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Stir in the onion and garlic and cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 3 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in canned tomatoes (including the juice), chicken stock, ground cumin, smoked paprika, ground oregano and cooked chicken. Bring to a gentle boil, and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.