Chicken Tortellini Soup with Kale
Caitlin Bensel
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Robin Bashinsky

Fresh ingredients team up with store-bought shortcuts to get this comforting dinner on the table in just over 30 minutes. Frozen cheese tortellini only need a 5-minute dip in the simmering broth to cook up perfectly. Don’t be tempted to just dump the whole can of tomatoes into the pot; draining them first concentrates the flavor.

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)
  • 1 cup chopped celery (from 2 stalks)
  • 5 garlic cloves, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, drained
  • 4 cups stemmed and thinly sliced lacinato kale (from 1 bunch)
  • 1 (8-ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini
  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large Dutch oven over high. Sprinkle chicken with pepper and 1 teaspoon salt, and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken; let rest 5 minutes. Cut chicken into cubes, and set aside.

Step 2    

Reduce heat to medium-high. Add onion and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and basil, and cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add wine and tomato paste; bring to a boil, and reduce until liquid has almost evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in stock. Add tomatoes, using your hands to crush tomatoes over pot as you add them. Bring to a boil. Add chicken, kale, tortellini, remaining 1/4 cup oil, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Simmer until tortellini are al dente, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Ladle soup into bowls. Top with Parmesan and additional basil.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement