Author Name: Cleo Arezio Review Body: Tomotoe paste makes food taste bitter when such a great amount is added.use tin tomatoes Italian preferable a nd blend add a teaspoon of vinegar or sugar. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-29

Author Name: Wade Eichner Review Body: I like stewed meat tacos with simple garnishes like this one, so I think its a great recipe. I love the texture of crispy tortillas. I sometimes add sliced avocado too. I usually make a half batch, and use boneless chicken breasts, and it still comes out great! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-03-03

Author Name: d_fitzg Review Body: Great tasting and easy! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-09-16

Author Name: ArthurReeds Review Body: I love making these tacos when my friends come over. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-07-16

Author Name: Loren Martin Review Body: Justin, you have earned your nick-name many times over, but this mad genius recipe is outstanding! Thanks so much for a well-spiced chicken taco recipe. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-10-01

Author Name: Gg SanDiego Review Body: Paired with "bold , balanced Chardonnay"??? Definitely not in Arizona or California. Chicken tinga tacos? It's margarita time!! Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-06-28

Author Name: stoneri Review Body: Authentic Mexican dishes never include pepper from a berry, which for the most part is black pepper. They use pepper from vegetables such as pablano, Serrano, jalapeno etc. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-06-28