Chicken Tinga Tacos

F&W’s Justin Chapple stews dark meat chicken with onion, tomatoes and spices, then spoons it into crispy tortilla shells for the perfect taco. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, cumin and coriander. Cook over moderately high heat until the onion is softened. Add the stock, tomato puree, oregano and bay leaves; bring to a boil. Add the chicken, cover partially and simmer until cooked, 35 to 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. In batches, fold the tortillas in half and stuff them between the cups of an inverted muffin tin to form shells. Bake for 15 minutes, until crisp.
Remove the chicken from the sauce and shred the meat. Return the meat to the sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.
Discard the bay leaves and oregano sprig. Stir in the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Serve in the taco shells with cilantro, lime and onion.
Author Name: Cleo Arezio
Review Body: Tomotoe paste makes food taste bitter when such a great amount is added.use tin tomatoes Italian preferable a nd blend add a teaspoon of vinegar or sugar.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: Wade Eichner
Review Body: I like stewed meat tacos with simple garnishes like this one, so I think its a great recipe. I love the texture of crispy tortillas. I sometimes add sliced avocado too. I usually make a half batch, and use boneless chicken breasts, and it still comes out great!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-03
Author Name: d_fitzg
Review Body: Great tasting and easy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-16
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: I love making these tacos when my friends come over.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: Loren Martin
Review Body: Justin, you have earned your nick-name many times over, but this mad genius recipe is outstanding! Thanks so much for a well-spiced chicken taco recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-10-01
Author Name: Gg SanDiego
Review Body: Paired with "bold , balanced Chardonnay"??? Definitely not in Arizona or California. Chicken tinga tacos? It's margarita time!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-28
Author Name: stoneri
Review Body: Authentic Mexican dishes never include pepper from a berry, which for the most part is black pepper. They use pepper from vegetables such as pablano, Serrano, jalapeno etc.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-28
Author Name: Eileen349
Review Body: This is some kind of a strange tacos for me.. I'll pass this recipe for now and try the others. Anyway, great stuff!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-08-29