Chicken Tinga Tacos
© John Kernick
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
May 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple stews dark meat chicken with onion, tomatoes and spices, then spoons it into crispy tortilla shells for the perfect taco. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 white onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • One 14-ounce can tomato puree
  • 1 oregano sprig
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 1/2 pounds skinless whole chicken legs
  • Twelve 5-inch flour tortillas
  • 3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Cilantro, lime wedges and sliced onion, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, cumin and coriander. Cook over moderately high heat until the onion is softened. Add the stock, tomato puree, oregano and bay leaves; bring to a boil. Add the chicken, cover partially and simmer until cooked, 35 to 40 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. In batches, fold the tortillas in half and stuff them between the cups of an inverted muffin tin to form shells. Bake for 15 minutes, until crisp.

Step 3    

Remove the chicken from the sauce and shred the meat. Return the meat to the sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.
Discard the bay leaves and oregano sprig. Stir in the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Serve in the taco shells with cilantro, lime and onion.

Make Ahead

The chicken tinga can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Bold, balanced Chardonnay.

