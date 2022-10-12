Recipes Appetizers Chicken Tikka Masala Samosas Be the first to rate & review! Creamy chicken tikka masala is the filling for these flaky samosas. By Maneet Chauhan Published on October 12, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matt Blair Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 4 Maneet Chauhan created these Chicken Tikka Masala Samosas for her son, Karma, as part of her family's Diwali celebration. The ginger-garlic paste, tandoori masala, and garam masala spice blends give the chicken a lot of flavor, while the creamy tomato sauce adds richness. These samosas are large, so feel free to cut them into smaller pieces if you prefer. Ingredients For the Samosa Filling ½ cup whole fat yogurt 2 tablespoons store-bought ginger-garlic paste (available in Indian markets) 1 tablespoon dried fenugreek leaves 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves 2 tablespoons tandoori masala ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder ½ teaspoon garam masala 2 tablespoons lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes For the Tikka Masala Sauce 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons tandoori masala 1 tablespoon dried fenugreek leaves ½ cup canned tomato puree, crushed tomatoes, or tomato sauce 1 teaspoon heavy cream ½ teaspoon honey 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro For the Samosa Dough 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon ajwain seeds ¼ cup ghee ⅔ cup water, plus more for shaping the dough Directions Make the Samosa Filling: In a medium bowl, whisk yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, fenugreek leaves, cilantro, tandoori masala, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, and lemon juice. Add chicken to bowl, stir to coat with marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours. Preheat oven to broil with rack about 6 inches from heat source. Line a broiler-safe baking sheet with foil. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet and broil until edges char, 7 to 9 minutes. Let chicken cool. Shred or cut chicken into small pieces. Make the Tikka Masala Sauce: In a medium saucepan, heat butter over medium. Add tandoori masala and fenugreek leaves and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add tomato puree, cream, honey, salt, and cilantro. Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Transfer half of sauce (about 1/2 cup) to a bowl and set aside. Add shredded chicken to saucepan and stir to coat chicken with sauce. Let cool. Make the Samosas: Stir flour, salt, baking powder, and ajwain seeds together in a bowl. Add ghee and water, mix to form a dough. Cover and let rest 30 minutes. Roll dough out into a 12-inch circle about 1/4 inch thick. Cut dough circle in half, down the center and brush edges of dough with water. Spoon half of the Samosa Filling on the bottom half of one piece of dough, then fold dough over to form a triangle. Press edges together to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and Samosa Filling. In a deep, medium skillet, heat 3/4 inch oil to 350°F. Carefully place 1 samosa in oil, and fry until golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Use tongs and a spatula to turn samosa over, and cook on other side for another 5 minutes. Transfer samosa to a paper towel-lined rack. Fry remaining samosa. Cut each samosa in half and serve with reserved Tikka Masala sauce. Rate it Print