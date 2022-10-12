Chicken Tikka Masala Samosas

Preheat oven to broil with rack about 6 inches from heat source. Line a broiler-safe baking sheet with foil. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet and broil until edges char, 7 to 9 minutes. Let chicken cool. Shred or cut chicken into small pieces.

In a medium bowl, whisk yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, fenugreek leaves, cilantro, tandoori masala, turmeric, cumin powder, garam masala, and lemon juice. Add chicken to bowl, stir to coat with marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.

In a medium saucepan, heat butter over medium. Add tandoori masala and fenugreek leaves and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add tomato puree, cream, honey, salt, and cilantro. Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Transfer half of sauce (about 1/2 cup) to a bowl and set aside. Add shredded chicken to saucepan and stir to coat chicken with sauce. Let cool.

Stir flour, salt, baking powder, and ajwain seeds together in a bowl. Add ghee and water, mix to form a dough. Cover and let rest 30 minutes.

Roll dough out into a 12-inch circle about 1/4 inch thick. Cut dough circle in half, down the center and brush edges of dough with water. Spoon half of the Samosa Filling on the bottom half of one piece of dough, then fold dough over to form a triangle. Press edges together to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and Samosa Filling.