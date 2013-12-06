Chicken Thighs Marinated with Homemade Ssam Paste
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Bill Kim
June 2012

Chef Bill Kim’s recipes reveal what Korean barbecue is all about: salty-sweet, sticky, delectably charred meat. Kim uses miso, chile powder, fish sauce, sesame oil and ginger to flavor his Asian grilled chicken.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup yellow miso
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Korean red chile powder (gochugaru); see Note
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 8 large boneless chicken thighs, with skin
  • 1 medium onion, sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • Vegetable oil, for brushing
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Bibb or Boston lettuce leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the miso, sugar, sesame oil, fish sauce, vinegar, chile powder, garlic and ginger. Put the chicken and onion in a large, shallow dish, add half of the marinade and turn to coat completely. Cover and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours. Refrigerate the remaining marinade. Discard the onion.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Remove the chicken from the marinade and brush with oil. Grill the chicken over moderate heat, turning once, until browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir the scallions into the reserved marinade and brush some on the chicken. Grill for 10 seconds per side, until glazed. Brush a little more marinade on the skin. Serve with lettuce leaves for wrapping.

Notes

Gochugaru is available at Asian markets and from TriFood.com.

Suggested Pairing

Spice-inflected Gewürztraminer can overpower some dishes, but not this intensely flavorful chicken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up