Chicken Thighs Marinated with Homemade Ssam Paste

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, whisk together the miso, sugar, sesame oil, fish sauce, vinegar, chile powder, garlic and ginger. Put the chicken and onion in a large, shallow dish, add half of the marinade and turn to coat completely. Cover and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours. Refrigerate the remaining marinade. Discard the onion.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Remove the chicken from the marinade and brush with oil. Grill the chicken over moderate heat, turning once, until browned and cooked through, about 10 minutes.