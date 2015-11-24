Chicken Teriyaki
This easy homemade teriyaki sauce one-ups the bottled versions. The fresh bite of ginger and the onion allure of scallions cut the sweet richness of the sauce. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons grated ginger
  • 2 teaspoons toasted white sesame seeds
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 4 bone-in chicken pieces, with skin (about 2 pounds), either thighs or drumsticks or a mixture

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, sugar, ginger, sesame seeds, scallions, garlic and sesame oil. Add the chicken pieces and marinate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the teriyaki marinade to a boil. Cook for 1 minute. Serve the chicken with the teriyaki sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The marinated chicken can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours before cooking. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

