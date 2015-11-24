Chicken Teriyaki

This easy homemade teriyaki sauce one-ups the bottled versions. The fresh bite of ginger and the onion allure of scallions cut the sweet richness of the sauce. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, sugar, ginger, sesame seeds, scallions, garlic and sesame oil. Add the chicken pieces and marinate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the teriyaki marinade to a boil. Cook for 1 minute. Serve the chicken with the teriyaki sauce on the side.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5