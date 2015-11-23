Chicken Taco Casserole

© Evi Abeler
Think of this as backwards nachos - tons of toppings with just a sprinkle of tortilla chips - and the best part, it takes 10 minutes to throw together. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a 3-quart baking dish, toss together the chicken, beans with their liquid, and jalapeños. Top with a layer of the salsa, then sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Crumble the tortilla chips evenly over the cheese. Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Serve with sour cream.
