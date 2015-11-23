Chicken Taco Casserole
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Think of this as backwards nachos - tons of toppings with just a sprinkle of tortilla chips - and the best part, it takes 10 minutes to throw together. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups shredded cooked chicken, from a rotisserie chicken
  • 2 (14-to 15-ounce) cans black beans
  • 1/2 cup pickled jalapeños
  • 1 (12 ounce) jar salsa
  • 8 ounces shredded Mexican cheese
  • A handful of tortilla chips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a 3-quart baking dish, toss together the chicken, beans with their liquid, and jalapeños. Top with a layer of the salsa, then sprinkle evenly with the cheese. Crumble the tortilla chips evenly over the cheese. Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Serve with sour cream.

