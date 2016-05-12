Chicken Supremes with Tapenade and Mushroom Sauce
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jacques Pépin

For easy preparation, French master, Jacques Pépin, suggests stuffing your chicken breasts a few hours in advance and keeping them in the fridge until ready to cook. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup chopped pitted mixed olives
  • 8 oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • 2 dried apricots, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons small capers, rinsed
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups cremini mushrooms, chopped
  • 1/2 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • Chopped parsley and chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the olives with the anchovies, apricots, garlic, capers and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until the tapenade is a coarse puree.

Step 2    

Make a horizontal incision in each piece of chicken to form a pocket. Spoon the tapenade into each pocket and press gently to close. Season the chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the chicken breasts, cover and cook over moderate heat, flipping once, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate and cover with aluminum foil.

Step 4    

In the same skillet, add the mushrooms and onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping up the brown bits in the pan, until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 2 minutes more. Return the chicken to the pan and simmer until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the sauce and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the chicken breasts to 4 plates and spoon the sauce over the top. Garnish with parsley and chives and serve.

