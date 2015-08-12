Chicken Stir-Fry with Garlic and Baby Broccoli
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
November 2014

Garlic breath is worth it in the name of this flavorful and healthy weeknight dinner. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 8 stalks baby broccoli, chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
  • Steamed rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken stock, soy sauce, sesame oil, lemon juice, crushed red pepper, black pepper and cornstarch. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring. Add the broccoli and stir-fry until crisp-tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir the chicken stock mixture into the skillet and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and cook until heated through, about 1 to 2 more minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired.

Step 5    

Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and serve with rice.

