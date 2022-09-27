Chicken and Shrimp Laksa

Make the laksa paste:

Combine shallots, lemongrass, oil, ginger, galangal, red chiles, garlic, and 1/2 cup stock in a blender; process until mixture forms a thick, smooth paste, about 30 seconds. Add peanuts, shrimp paste, turmeric, coriander, sugar, and remaining 1/2 cup stock to blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Make the soup:

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add laksa paste, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 4 to 6 minutes. Whisk in stock and coconut cream; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in fish sauce, and add more to taste, if desired. While stock mixture simmers, cook rice noodles according to package directions. Divide rice noodles evenly among 4 bowls. Arrange sliced chicken and poached shrimp evenly on noodles. Ladle hot stock mixture evenly into bowls. Top evenly with bean sprouts, scallions, mint, cilantro, fried shallots, and lime wedges.

Make Ahead

Laksa paste can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in an airtight container in refrigerator.

Note

Shrimp paste can be found at Asian grocery stores or online at foodsofnations.com.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy, off-dry Riesling: Fritz Haag Estate