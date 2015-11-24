Chicken Shepherd’s Pie
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Both the filling and the potatoes can be made ahead and assembled before dinner. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

Potatoes

  • 1 1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 

Filling

  • 2 pounds boneless chicken thighs, skinless, cut into pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 celery rib, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot cover the potatoes with salted water, then bring to a boil. Cook the potatoes until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain the potatoes then mash together with the milk and butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste and reserve.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Brown the chicken, in batches if necessary, turning occasionally with tongs, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the onion, celery and carrot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, 3 minutes. Add the chicken with any accumulated juices back to the pot. Stir in the stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer the chicken until it is cooked and the sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Transfer the filling to a 3-quart baking dish. Top the chicken with the potatoes.

Step 3    

Bake the casserole until the filling is bubbling and the potatoes are browned in places, about 20 minutes. Serve.

