Chicken Shawarma with Shredded Lettuce Salad 

Step 1 Make the chicken In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, garlic, salt and spices. Add the chicken and onions and turn to coat in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and arrange the chicken on it skin side up. Add the onions. Scrape any remaining marinade in the bowl over the chicken. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the chicken and onions are browned and the chicken is cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and coarsely shred with a knife and fork.