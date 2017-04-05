Chicken Shawarma with Shredded Lettuce Salad 

Cookbook authors Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi deconstruct chicken shawarma, creating a beautiful and bountiful platter of spiced chicken, roasted onions, tangy salad, lemony crème fraîche and more. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Make the chicken In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, garlic, salt and spices. Add the chicken and onions and turn to coat in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and arrange the chicken on it skin side up. Add the onions. Scrape any remaining marinade in the bowl over the chicken. Roast for about 40 minutes, until the chicken and onions are browned and the chicken is cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and coarsely shred with a knife and fork.
Meanwhile, make the salad In a small bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the lemon zest and 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice; season with salt. In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of lemon juice with the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the lettuce, cilantro, scallions and jalapeño and toss to coat. On a large platter, arrange the salad with the chicken, onions, pita bread and olives. Serve with the lemon crème fraîche alongside.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: kritzow
Review Body: Totally YUM! I actually only used the chicken portion from this recipe and served it with pitas, tzatiki sauce, shredded lettuce, chopped onions and tomatoes as a sandwich. The flavor on the chicken is really, really good! A definite keeper.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-03
Author Name: AlexVora
Review Body: Great recipe and ingredients blended perfectly!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-13
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Shawarma is one of my favorite foods, I would definitely add this recipe to my list.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: Claudia Gordon Downey
Review Body: can’t wait to make this again. Fabulous flavors!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-24
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I'd switch the salad for something else and boom.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-05
Author Name: Sharon Dodge
Review Body: Fabulous flavors and so easy to make!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-13