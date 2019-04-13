Chicken Scarpariello with Pickled Peppers 

Scarpariello is a classic Italian-American dish, but it’s easy to pull off at home with jarred pickled peppers and sweet Italian sausage. This one-pot meal requires no chopping at all (just dump and stir) and features ingredients that you can find just about anywhere (making it ideal for, say, that poorly equipped vacation rental). Raid the pickle aisle for jars of your favorite pickled peppers; they add a flavorful punch with zero effort. Serve the scarpariello with crusty bread to soak up the juices.
How to Make It
Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high. Add chicken, skin side down, and sausages; cook until browned on all sides, about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through cook time. Transfer chicken and sausages to a plate; carefully pour out and discard excess drippings from skillet. (Do not wipe skillet clean.)
Add wine, garlic, and oregano sprigs to skillet; cook over medium-high, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of skillet, until wine is nearly evaporated, about 2 minutes.
Add broth to skillet; bring to a boil over high. Carefully nestle chicken and sausages in broth mixture; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, until chicken is tender and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of thigh registers 165°F, about 25 minutes.
Stir pickled peppers into skillet mixture; cover and cook over low until hot, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with oregano leaves; serve with crusty bread.