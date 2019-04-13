Chicken Scarpariello with Pickled Peppers 

Scarpariello is a classic Italian-American dish, but it’s easy to pull off at home with jarred pickled peppers and sweet Italian sausage. This one-pot meal requires no chopping at all (just dump and stir) and features ingredients that you can find just about anywhere (making it ideal for, say, that poorly equipped vacation rental). Raid the pickle aisle for jars of your favorite pickled peppers; they add a flavorful punch with zero effort. Serve the scarpariello with crusty bread to soak up the juices.