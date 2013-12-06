Chicken Sandwiches with Zucchini Slaw
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Melissa Clark
August 2003

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons crème fraîche or sour cream
  • 1 canned chipotle chile in adobo, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 small zucchini, coarsely shredded
  • Kosher salt
  • One 5-ounce bunch of arugula, thick stems discarded
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 6 small baguette rolls, split lengthwise
  • 1 roast chicken (about 4 pounds), meat and skin shredded

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche with the chipotle in adobo and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the lime juice. Add the shredded zucchini and a pinch of salt. Let the zucchini slaw stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with the olive oil and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of lime juice; season the arugula with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Using a slotted spoon, spread the zucchini on the baguette rolls. Mound the shredded chicken on the zucchini and season generously with salt and pepper. Top with the arugula, close the chicken sandwiches and serve at once.

Suggested Pairing

A bright, fruity, low-alcohol white with no oak will complement the peppery arugula and the smoky-sweet chipotle in the chicken sandwiches. A refreshing Vinho Verde from Portugal is a good match.

