Chicken Sandwiches with Zucchini Slaw

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche with the chipotle in adobo and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the lime juice. Add the shredded zucchini and a pinch of salt. Let the zucchini slaw stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with the olive oil and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of lime juice; season the arugula with salt and pepper.