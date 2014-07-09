Chicken Salad Sandwich with Feta and Mint

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Fresh mint and briny feta elevate this simple chicken salad sandwich into a sophisticated lunch. Slideshow: More Delicious Chicken Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot, cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and set aside.
Step 2
In a large bowl combine the mayonnaise, mustard and chili powder. Stir in the chicken, feta and mint. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Assemble the sandwiches with your choice of bread, chicken salad mixture and toppings.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5