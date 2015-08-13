Chicken Rice Pilaf

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, heat the ghee. Add the onion, cardamom, star anise and a big pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the onion is softened and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and turmeric and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the chicken and cook over moderate heat for 4 minutes, stirring to coat it with the aromatics.

Step 2 Add the stock to the pan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the rice and return to a boil, then cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam, covered, for 15 minutes.