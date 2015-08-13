Chicken Rice Pilaf
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Asha Gomez
September 2015

Chef Asha Gomez calls her chicken pilaf a “one-dish wonder.” You can swap out the spices, adding a little cinnamon or ginger in place of the star anise. Slideshow: More Rice Pilaf Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup ghee (see Note)
  • 1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 6 cardamom pods, cracked
  • 3 star anise
  • Salt
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric powder
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch dice
  • 2 1/4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 1/2 cups basmati rice
  • Golden or green raisins
  • chopped cilantro
  • chopped toasted almonds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the ghee. Add the onion, cardamom, star anise and a big pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the onion is softened and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and turmeric and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add the chicken and  cook over moderate heat for 4 minutes, stirring to coat it with the aromatics.

Step 2    

Add the stock to the pan and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the rice and return to a boil, then cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam, covered, for 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Fluff the pilaf with a fork and season with salt. Transfer to a bowl, discarding the cardamom and star anise. Garnish with  raisins, chopped cilantro and chopped toasted almonds and serve.

Notes

The Indian cooking fat ghee is available at specialty food stores. Alternatively, you can make it by slowly heating butter and skimming off the milk solids on top.

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant, full-bodied Rhône white wine.

