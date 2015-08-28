Chicken Ramen Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a medium heavy saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot, then whisk in the flour and cook, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer, whisking. Boil the milk mixture, whisking occasionally, 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2 Pour boiling salted water over the ramen and let stand 5 minutes, then drain. Stir the noodles and the chicken into the sauce. Place the chicken-noodle mixture in a buttered 3-quart baking dish.