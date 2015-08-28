Chicken Ramen Casserole
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
October 2014

If you have seasoned bread crumbs instead of panko, you can use them instead. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2 cups grated cheddar or Swiss cheese
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 ounces ramen noodles
  • 2 cups shredded cooked rotisserie chicken 
  • 2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a medium heavy saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot, then whisk in the flour and cook, 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and bring to a simmer, whisking. Boil the milk mixture, whisking occasionally, 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Pour boiling salted water over the ramen and let stand 5 minutes, then drain. Stir the noodles and the chicken into the sauce. Place the chicken-noodle mixture in a buttered 3-quart baking dish.

Step 3    

Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of the butter and toss with the panko. Spread the panko evenly over the casserole. Bake the casserole until golden and bubbling, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up