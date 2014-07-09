Chicken Quesadillas with Red Onions
Zesty red onions are fantastic in this classic cheesy chicken quesadilla recipe. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Eight 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 6 ounces cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces, season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2    

Spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Top with the chicken and red onions. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the filling evenly around each tortilla. Top with cilantro and the remaining tortillas.

Step 3    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 4    

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.

Serve With

Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

