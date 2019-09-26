Chicken Pot Pie with Leeks and Thyme

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Roll pastry sheet into a 12-inch square on a lightly floured surface. Cut into 16 (3-inch) squares. Set egg wash and pastry squares aside.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F with rack in lower third of oven. Melt butter in a deep 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add leek and carrots; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle with flour; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Stir in stock; bring mixture to a simmer. Simmer, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in chicken, peas, cream, Dijon, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat.

Step 3 Brush pastry squares with egg wash; arrange squares on top of hot chicken mixture in skillet, slightly overlapping so entire surface of chicken mixture is covered. Place skillet on a rimmed baking sheet.