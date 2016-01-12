Chicken Pot Pie Hand Pies
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 8
Scott Hocker
October 2014

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 large carrot, cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 8 (6-to 7-inch) frozen empanada disks, thawed
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten (with a pinch of salt)
  • 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrot, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Let the filling cool to warm.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place the empanada disks on a work surface and divide the filling between the disks. Brush some of the egg around the outer edges of the disks, then fold the disks over the filling to form half-moons. Crimp the edges with a fork.

Step 3    

Brush the tops of the hand pies with some of the egg then cut a steam vent in each. Place the hand pies on a baking sheet and bake until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm.

