Chicken Pot Pie Cornbread Muffins

In a bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, bak-ing powder and baking soda. Whisk the egg and buttermilk into the cornmeal mixture. Fill 12 (1/2-cup) greased muffin tins about 2/3 full with the cornbread batter. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2 Make the filling

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pep-per. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Place 2 to 3 tablespoons of the filling over each batter-filled muffin tin.