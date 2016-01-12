Chicken Pot Pie Cornbread Muffins
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Scott Hocker
May 2014

These muffins are great for any meal of the day and make for an especially high-protein breakfast muffin. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Cornbread

  • 1 1/2 cups cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 1/2 cups well-shaken buttermilk

Filling

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 large carrot, cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cornbread

In a bowl, stir together the cornmeal, flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, bak-ing powder and baking soda. Whisk the egg and buttermilk into the cornmeal mixture. Fill 12 (1/2-cup) greased muffin tins about 2/3 full with the cornbread batter. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    Make the filling

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pep-per. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Place 2 to 3 tablespoons of the filling over each batter-filled muffin tin.

Step 3    

Bake the muffins until golden around the edges, about 25 minutes.

