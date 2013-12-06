Chicken & Poblano Tacos with Crema

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the poblanos directly over a gas flame or under a preheated broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer the chiles to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel, seed and stem the chiles, then cut them into 1/4-inch strips.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the chicken all over with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until the skin is crisp and browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a carving board and cut into 1/2-inch strips.